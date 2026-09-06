AEW's Kofi And Austin Creed Reveal Details Of Phone Calls They Got From WWE

Since joining AEW and becoming the company's World Trios Champions alongside Swerve Strickland at AEW All In London, New Level's Kofi and Austin Creed have been making the rounds to speak with various media about their experiences, both joining Tony Khan's company, and leaving WWE. The pair revealed TKO asked them to take a pay cut of over 50 percent, and on "The Ariel Helwani Show," both men spoke more about receiving that phone call from WWE.

When asked if they were "completely blindsided," Creed said he was at his kid's football game when his phone rang with an unknown number. It was a Connecticut area code, the home base of WWE.

"I thought, 'Why would I not have this number in my phone? That's weird, I haven't seen a 203 number I don't have in a long time,'" he said. "Then, maybe like 15 minutes later, my brain goes, 'Hm. It's pretty close to after 'Mania. Usually there's releases. We're not getting released. We've been helping out and we've been pulling our weight and doing all of this stuff,' so that was a flicker of a thought in my mind that it would be like a negative conversation."

Creed said he ended up getting a call from Kofi about how his conversation with WWE went. The former Xavier Woods said it didn't make sense to him, with what he thinks they're able to bring to the table and what they have left to give back. Creed called WWE back, then phoned his friend again.

"That was the first time we had the conversation. We realized, 'Hey, we gotta go, right?'" he said. "'This doesn't work for us. This isn't what we want to be doing...' We want to work. We want to be able to have these matches and fulfill these goals and dreams."