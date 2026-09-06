WWE's Joe Hendry Announces Release Date For Next Album Titled Beyond Belief

The crowd at Citi Field ahead of a New York Mets game last week must have said his name, as "WWE Raw" star Joe Hendry was on hand to throw out the first pitch for the game, and offered up a big scoop. Before the game got underway, Hendry stopped by the televised pre-game broadcast to announce the release date of his new album.

WWE posted a video of the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), as well. In the video, the former NXT Champion revealed that "Beyond Belief" will drop on October 5. WWE added in its post that it will be available "wherever music is heard."

Hendry, who went viral for his self-performed catchy theme song in the spring of 2024, revealed in May that he would be releasing the album of original songs in conjunction with WWE Music. He told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that he had been recording at WWE Studios in New York City before moving to his own setup back at home to finish the album.

The former TNA star, known for his song parodies throughout his wrestling career, most recently released a diss track aimed at Logan Paul, entitled, "Can We Fire Logan Paul?" During his "WWE NXT" days, the star also took aim at Ethan Page, and had the WWE Performance Center crowd singing to Page to "Put On Some Clothes."

Ahead of "Beyond Belief," Hendry's most famous project remains this theme, "I Believe in Joe Hendry." The song reached the top of the UK iTunes chart in April 2024.