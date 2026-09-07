Austin Creed & Kofi Talk 'Player-Friendly' AEW Contracts Following All In 2026 Debut

New AEW stars Kofi and Austin Creed have discussed the opportunities to pursue other projects in the promotion.

Kofi and Creed spoke to "TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring," where Kofi detailed how AEW is wrestler-friendly, praising Tony Khan and stating that the AEW CEO wants his talent to succeed.

"There's a lot of things in there [contract] that are very player-friendly, right? Like wrestler-friendly, you know, in terms of being able to go out and do what it is that you want to do, there's not really a lot of restriction, and that's really exciting," said Kofi. "To know that if you have a passion, you can go out there and follow it without worrying about someone telling you that you can't do it for whatever reason."

The former WWE Champion is happy to know that there are more opportunities than just wrestling in AEW. Creed has ventured into the video game space, having created the hugely popular "UpUpDownDown" YouTube gaming channel. He now hopes that he can continue to create video game content in AEW with its wrestlers.

"You know, over the years, we've done a lot of stuff in the video game industry. So I feel extremely lucky to be able to have not one but two passions. So, you know, pro wrestling and video games and the ability to do stuff in that space in the way that I want to do it, knowing that I will be the one reaping the fruits of my labor as that tree grows and possibly being able to bring other people in the locker room into that to bear that fruit as well. It's a crazy feeling because we have so many ideas and so many things that we want to do and try and see if we're good at," said Creed.

The "UpUpDownDown" platform, though, Creed clarified is owned by WWE. Creed could be reunited with another former WWE star, Tyler Breeze, who had also been a part of the YouTube channel. Breeze's WWE contract expired recently and he has hinted at interest in joining Tony Khan's promotion.