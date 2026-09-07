AEW's Nigel McGuinness Reflects On Being Blessed To Wrestle In Wembley Stadium

Nigel McGuinness has detailed what it meant to get back in the ring, with him saying that it's a blessing to wrestle.

McGuinness returned to action in 2024 in his hometown of London, England, and wrestled there once again at this year's All In, facing Jon Moxley. Ahead of that match, he spoke to Renee Paquette and discussed his emotions surrounding his return to the ring.

"I will forever feel blessed to have that opportunity to wrestle again. I thought my career was long, long gone. People used to talk to me, you know, [and say] 'One more match, Nigel. [I would say] No, ship has sailed.' Really felt that was the case then because of where I previously worked, that was the mentality, you know. And then Tony [Khan] was good enough to give me the opportunity the first time we did Wembley in the Casino Gauntlet match, and, and then it's just sort of built from there. Every time I get out, I realize what a blessing it is, you know?" he said.

McGuinness admitted that it's a different feeling now that he knows when his career might end, as it's in his control, which has him valuing everything that he does. He also had some kind words for Tony Khan for giving him the opportunity to get back in the squared circle again.

"But, it is different. It is different now knowing that this is the end of my career versus when I was a wrestler, you know? Then I was always looking the next step, the next step, the next step, and now it's just appreciating it," added the English star. "From Tony Khan himself, you know, to have the respect for me as an in-ring competitor and to give me the opportunity, it's been great in that regard."

McGuinness made his return to the ring at Wembley for the 2024 edition of All In, his first match in over a decade, and revealed that walking to the ring felt surreal.