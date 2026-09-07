Booker T Comments On Zilla Fatu Paying Tribute To Him Via His WWE NXT Heatwave Gear

Booker T is ecstatic to see his pupil, Zilla Fatu, make his WWE debut and noticed the similarities between Fatu's ring gear and his own.

Fatu had his first WWE match at NXT Heatwave, and his ring gear, in a way, paid tribute to Booker T, who had trained him at his Reality of Wrestling school. Booker T talked about it on his "Hall of Fame" show, detailing how he knew that Fatu was in the zone when he made his entrance.

"Fatu [was written] right where King [is written on] my trunks and Fatu for his jacket, and I was like, 'Wow!' And they had the same, you know, logo and everything, you know?" he said. "I didn't see him before he went out. I didn't see him when he came back. I just saw him at ringside when he, and when he got ready walking to the ring, he stopped and he looked at me for at least a good 5, 6, 7 seconds, almost just like growling. Just mean-mugging, and I was like, 'God, it's going to be on.'"

The Hall of Famer said that he saw a side-by-side photo of himself and Fatu on social media and was thrilled to see the comparison. He's pleased that Fatu is acknowledging and representing him, calling it a full-circle moment, and believes he's destined for the top.

"That let me know that all the teachings has come to fruition. I mean, it really is full circle. I talked to Zilla about the same thing I talked to Jimmy and Jey [Uso] about, and that's your losses got to be better than your wins. At the end of it, you go back and watch the last shot of Zilla. That's storytelling. It's such great storytelling," said Booker T. "Even when the cameras stop rolling, you know, so just go back and watch the last shot and it spoke volumes to me how far this kid has come. He's going to be a huge star."

He hopes that Fatu — who has been embroiled in controversy before — keeps his hopes that he focuses on getting better.