TNA's Zoey Serrano Says She Held Herself Back, Was Scared To Push The Limit In WWE

Zoey Serrano was part of WWE's post-WrestleMania 42 cuts, making her TNA debut on the August 27 episode of "Impact" by attacking Indi Hartwell. She then made her in-ring debut the following week in tag match with Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside against Hartwell and Harley Hudson. Upon her arrival in the company, Serrano says she was "welcomed with open arms".

On "Busted Open Radio", Serrano reflected on holding herself back in WWE and feeling like she was walking on eggshells for fear of getting in trouble. She believes that not trusting her instincts and being true to who she is and holding back instead hurt her.

"I go back to the promo with Becky Lynch. It was my first promo without Trish Stratus and really my first promo on TV in general and I listened to a writer — which is fine, you want to listen to the words they give you — but he kind of told me how I should deliver it and I shouldn't have done that because I knew inside I should deliver it a certain way, but I didn't because I thought that's what Hunter wanted. It's not what Hunter wanted at the end of the day."

Serrano learned her lesson and will change that moving forward. "I'm just going to go out there and do what I feel is right in that moment of what my instincts tell me to do in that very moment. I can't hold back anymore."

She felt that getting injured in front of millions of people on Netflix, working really hard to get cleared, and then getting fired is the most embarrassing thing that can happen, so she feels like she can take risks now because the worst has already happened to her.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.