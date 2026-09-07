Athena Says AEW Women's World Champion Shares Respect For Each Other's Careers

Athena made history a few months ago by becoming the longest-reigning modern day champion when her reign as ROH Women's World Champion surpassed Roman Reigns' reign as Universal Champion. She has her sights set on the next records to break, including one that would come in December. Mercedes Moné finally won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In and is now one of three women to hold both Women's & TBS titles. Athena and Moné have competed against and alongside each other.

During an interview with WFAA, Athena says she's unsure if Moné would give her a shot at the World title. "I feel like me and Mercedes are very respectful of each other's careers. Former tag partner, maybe current tag partner, who knows? I remember sitting at home and watching her win with a broken nose of all things and thinking, 'wow, she's an absolute star'. Like everything that I feel she's been through, like in that moment, she finally got the 'big one'."

"Now that's not to say, I don't want a crack at the 'big one', it's just to say like, mutual respect is there. She didn't come after my Forever ROH Championship. I might let her have a couple months or something before I decide to go after hers. But you know what? Villainy is in the eyes of the morals, as cheesy as that sounds."

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