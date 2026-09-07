WWE's Bronson Reed Hints At Paul Heyman's Exit From The Vision

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman's involvement with The Vision hasn't been clear for quite some time, as the legendary manager aligned himself with decades-long client Brock Lesnar during "The Beast Incarnate's" SummerSlam feud with Oba Femi. Heyman has since come back into the fold after Femi defeated Lesnar, and "The Ruler" moved on to feud with The Vision's Bron Breakker to battle over the title of the "Future of WWE."

Sunday Night's Main Event saw the return of Breakker's fellow stablemate, "Big" Bronson Reed, following a bicep tear he sustained in February. Reed came back and laid out Femi with a steel chair. Following his triumphant comeback, which also included four Tsunamis to Femi, Reed took to Instagram and seemingly teased that Heyman is no longer part of the faction.

Reed posted a photo of himself, alongside Breakker, with the rest of The Vision, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri. The "Big" man remains armed with the chair in the black-and-white image.

"The Vision is whole," Reed captioned the post. Despite Paul still recovering from a triceps injury, the former United States Champion remains on "WWE Raw" with the group, meaning The Vision is nearly at full strength after months of being snake bitten by injuries.

Heyman has been vocal in recent weeks about his respect for Femi, and told Breakker that he needs to prove himself as the "future." During a backstage segment following The Vision's beatdown of Femi after the SNME match was thrown out due to Reed's involvement, Heyman was seen backstage watching a replay of Reed's return, before angrily taking a phone call and storming off.