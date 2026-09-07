Robert Stone Praises Kelani Jordan & Kendal Grey Following WWE NXT Title Match

Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan had the highest-rated match, both by fans and Dave Meltzer, at "WWE NXT" Heatwave 2026. Jordan captured the NXT Women's Championship during her first shot at the gold in a nearly 23-minute bout.

Following the event, "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone praised both women on "Busted Open Radio," and said that he knew Jordan would be great after seeing her at the WWE Performance Center in 2022. Stone said sometimes you just know if someone has what it takes or not.

"You know if wrestling's going to come easy to them. If they're going to be a star, how far they'll go," he said. "I'll say this, it goes for Kendal, also. When I first saw Kelani Jordan, I knew she was going to be something. I think everyone that saw her early on knew that... You watch her match at Heatwave, whatever it was, 25 minutes of just nonstop action. The cardio shape that she is in is like no other. Her appearance, she looks like a superstar."

He said that he believes Jordan and Grey both will be on WrestleMania cards in the future, and wrestlers competing at the high level the women are already at "don't come around often." As for a rematch between them, Stone said that Grey is still recovering, presumably in kayfabe, from vertigo after Heatwave, as well as her Underground match against Lola Vice. He has a stipulation in mind for when Grey comes back, however.

"The first match that comes to mind, of a dream match between those two, is an Iron Man match," Stone said. "They went what, 25 minutes? They could go 30. They could go an hour, hands down."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.