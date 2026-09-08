Bayley Makes Vengeful Return To WWE Raw

Bayley made her return to WWE by costing Lyra Valkyria a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on "Raw".

Valkyria was facing Maxxine Dupri and Sol Ruca for a chance to qualify for next month's PLE. Valkyria delivered Nightwing to Dupri and had her pinned when Bayley pulled referee Jessika Carr out of the ring. Ruca landed Sol Snatcher on Valkyria to advance. Following the match, Bayley pummeled Valkyria and hit her with a knee strike. Bayley ripped off the top of the announce desk and was preparing for a piledriver, when Valkyria escaped and ran away through the crowd.

In June, Valkyria turned on her mentor when they couldn't win the tag titles. Valkyria defeated her at SNME and Bayley hasn't been seen since. It was rumored that Bayley's contract was coming up soon, but it was reported last week that she was staying with WWE.