WWE's Chelsea Green Details The Moment Her Orbital Bone Broke

WWE's Chelsea Green has explained how she knew right away that she had broken something on her face when she suffered the injury.

Green said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet for "Insight" that she immediately knew she had broken something on her face when the injury happened. She said that despite the nasty nature of the injury, she didn't feel as much pain due to the adrenaline rush of performing in front of a huge crowd.

"I knew immediately. It happened, I looked at the ref — and people have spotted this — I looked at the ref, [and] I said, 'My face is broken.' And that was it. I knew," said Green. "I've had quite a few things broken. I did think it was my cheek. I didn't think it was my orbital bone. I thought I had cracked my cheek because I've had that before with a broken nose. But I heard kind of like a crack and then I felt like a whoosh of heat. Whenever you break something, it's just like your adrenaline takes over, especially in front of a live audience, I should say. When you have 10 to 20,000 people watching you, usually you don't feel the pain. You feel a big rush of heat. But this was my most painful injury to date and that should tell you something."

The WWE star stated that wrestlers and athletes are highly aware of their bodies, which is why she was quickly able to identify that something was wrong. Green instantly thought about the world title and felt disappointed that her reign may end due to the injury.

The WWE Women's Champion was so keen to keep hold of her title that she asked the doctors at the emergency room immediately after being treated about when she could be cleared to wrestle again, and left only when they gave her a definite date. Green was informed on the September 4 edition of "WWE SmackDown" that she had been cleared to wrestle by WWE's doctors, although she will have to wear a face mask.