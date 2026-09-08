Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Says He Was Wrong To Doubt Company's Signing Strategy

Jinder Mahal has stated that he was initially doubtful about hiring and developing wrestlers through WWE's NIL program.

WWE has changed the way it signs and develops young stars in the promotion, with one of its strategies being to sign young athletes to its NIL program. Mahal, who was a part of the promotion when the program was introduced in 2021, admitted on "Busted Open" that he was wrong to believe that it was a good decision.

"I was there when WWE started this initiative of signing athletes, the NIL, the college athletes. I'll admit, at the time, I didn't agree with it. I was skeptical of it. I thought this was a waste of time. Now, fast forward a couple of years, I can admit I was wrong. And it takes a very, very special type of performer to come from an athletics background and make it in the world of WWE and entertainment and truly get it and tell a beautiful story in your match," said Mahal.

The former WWE Champion's assessment of NIL athletes came when he was analyzing the match between Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan at NXT Heatwave, with the former coming through the program. He praised the finish to the match, where the two traded submissions and pinfalls before the latter landed a moonsault for the win. Mahal was impressed by the story that the two young stars told in that series of moves.

"I haven't seen a finish like that in a very long time. The precision of Kendal Grey stepping and pulling off the cover over the exposed turnbuckle. Amazing. What a display of athleticism. What a display of storytelling. 22 minutes these women had on television. Amazing match," he added.

The match between Grey and Jordan was for the NXT Women's Championship, where Jordan won the match and began her first reign with the title.