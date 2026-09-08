Sol Ruca Promises To Hit Sol Snatcher Off A Ladder At WWE Money In The Bank

Sol Ruca has only been on WWE's main roster for a few months and is already a former Women's IC Champion. She's looking to add Money in the Bank winner to her resume. On "Raw", she competed in a qualifying match against Maxxine Dupri and Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria was poised to get the win when a returning Bayley pulled the ref out of the ring. This allowed Ruca to land Sol Snatcher on Valkyria to get the win and advance to MITB.

Following the match, WWE's digital team caught up with Ruca. "Wooo, I'm going to Money in the Bank, baby! Oh my God! Mark my words, I will be hitting the Sol Snatcher off the ladder and I will be the Sol survivor sitting on top of the ladder with that briefcase raised above my head."

Sol Ruca is PUMPED for her FIRST Money in the Bank Ladder Match 🪜#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PlsXNrew26 — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

Ruca is the first competitor to advance to the match. Next week on "Raw", current IC champion, Raquel Rodriguez will battle Kelani Jordan and a debuting Lola Vice in a qualifying match. For the Men's MITB match, Bron Breakker defeated Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page to advance. On "Raw", Je'Von Evans, Big Cass, and Austin Theory will vie to be the next entrant.