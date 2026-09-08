WWE's Cody Rhodes Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Late Dog Pharoah

It was less than a year ago when CM Punk and AJ Lee were forced to say goodbye to their beloved dog Larry, arguably one of the most famous wrestling pets of the modern era. Today, Cody Rhodes was forced to say goodbye to his own dog, Pharaoh. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, "The American Nightmare" posted a lengthy message announcing that Pharaoh had passed away some time over the last few days.

Rhodes' post, which included a photo/video montage of Pharaoh, was over 400 words long, with the former Undisputed WWE Champion remembering plenty of good times with his beloved husky, referring to Pharaoh as "my best man." At the start of the post, Rhodes made a point of saying that "huskies need a job," and eventually he circled back to the point, emotionally revealing what he ultimately believed Pharaoh's job turned out to be.

"I've gotten off track though...I said huskies needed a job, and I don't think Pharaoh ever truly knew his," Rhodes said. "That is until Liberty was born. I scrolled back through my old pictures and there he is with her...almost every early photo...he's just peeking into frame, or right beside her, or sternly looking through the lens. His job was to be with her. Maybe he wanted to protect her. As I said, he needed a job. When you watch GOT one night late on tv and decide you want a little wolf pup, it would be fitting to say "your watch has ended,' but I'd rather say the last thing I told you before you went to forever sleep, you did your job. We love you."

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer their condolences to Rhodes and his family during this difficult time.