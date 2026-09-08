William Regal Challenges Son Charlie Dempsey To Take Down Zilla Fatu On WWE NXT

Last week on "WWE NXT," Zilla Fatu defeated Tristan Angels to pick up his first win on the developmental brand, but after the match, he was approached by BirthRight, who offered him the chance to join their group. Charlie Dempsey argued that Fatu would be on the bottom of the totem pole if he trusts in his family lineage and joins The Bloodline, but the 27-year-old quickly declined the offer and took a cheap shot at Lexis King before exiting the squared circle. Instead of trying to recruit Fatu, BirthRight is now looking for revenge, and it seems like they will have their opportunity on Tuesday because of former WWE star William Regal.

In a backstage segment ahead of tonight's episode of "NXT," BirthRight was expressing their frustration with Fatu, leading Regal and Fit Finlay to approach the group. King offered to handle BirthRight's issues with Fatu, but Regal had other plans instead, ordering his son Dempsey to go one-on-one with the Samoan star tonight.

"Perhaps it's time you stepped up and grabbed the attention of 'NXT' and all of the WWE," he said. "This issue with Zilla Fatu isn't over yet ... I have a long history with Zilla's father Umaga, and Charlie's the man for the job. Now, bring us Zilla Fatu or bring us a piece of him tonight."

After last week's confrontation, @RealKingRegal and @ringfox1 want BirthRight, and specifically Charlie Dempsey, to handle Zilla Fatu TONIGHT on #WWENXT... 📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/WELcd9GBTi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2026

Tonight will mark just the third time that Dempsey has competed in a televised singles match on "NXT" this year, with his previous two bouts ending in a loss against Shiloh Hill and Elio LeFleur. As for Fatu, Tuesday will be just the third time he's competed in a "NXT" ring, with his battle against Angels and his involvement in the Fatal Four Way at Heatwave for the NXT Title being his only matches since he debuted for the brand last month.