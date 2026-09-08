Former WWE Star Ernest Miller Posts Backstage Pics From Sunday Night's Main Event

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta served as a homecoming for former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and rapper Lil Yachty, both of whom wrestled on the show. As revealed on Instagram, it brought on a backstage appearance from another Atlanta native, former WWE star Ernest "The Cat" Miller.

Miller, who last competed in a WWE ring in 2004, noted that the company had invited him to attend Sunday Night's Main Event. During his time there, he then snapped photos with several active Superstars, including 14-time world champion Randy Orton, former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, and The Vision's Logan Paul. Orton and Cargill both wrestled and picked up wins at SNME; Paul was there to support his stablemate Bron Breakker as he faced "The Ruler" Oba Femi in bout to determine the "future" of WWE.

Elsewhere, Miller offered a pep talk to Lil Yachty, who later marked his in-ring debut by taking on Baron Corbin. Yachty managed to survive five minutes with the "Lone Wolf," which earned his friend Trick Williams an immediate WWE United States Championship shot. Williams emerged victorious, courtesy of a Trick Shot, to regain the title he previously lost at SummerSlam. Miller shared photos of him posing with both Yachty and Williams, the latter of whom proudly held up his fur-covered championship belt.

Miller, 62, stepped back into the squared circle earlier this year when he battled Caleb Konley at Juggalo Championship Wrestling. His last WWE match took place at a live event in February 2004; he exited the promotion shortly after.