AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/2/2026

AEW's All In pay-per-view was given the thumbs up by fans and pundits, but the show had only a small impact on the viewership of the following episode of "AEW Dynamite," while the ratings dipped.

The September 2 edition of "Dynamite" grew slightly from 793,000 — for the August 26 show — to 796,000 for the post-All In edition, reports "PW Torch." But the show's average viewership was significantly higher than the four-week average, which stood at 683,000 before last week's show, as per "Wrestlenomics."

It wasn't good news for AEW on the 18-49 key demographic ratings front, as it fell from 0.18 for the previous week's show to 0.15 for last Wednesday's show. The one positive that AEW can take from that number is that it is marginally higher than the four-week average, which was at 0.14.

"Dynamite" opened with new AEW World Champion Will Ospreay cutting an emotional promo, before being interrupted by The Dogs and The Demand, while later on the show, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage proposed a tables, ladders, and chairs match for All Out. Darby Allin and The New Level successfully retained their respective titles, while the show ended with the news that Ospreay will be defending his title at All Out against former champion Jon Moxley.