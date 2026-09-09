Andy Williams (AEW's The Butcher) To Receive Public Celebration Of Life In Hometown

Both the wrestling and music worlds continue to reel from the death of Andy Williams, aka former AEW star The Butcher, who passed away this past weekend after collapsing during a match for independent promotion Enjoy Wrestling. On Tuesday Night's Ring of Honor tapings, the promotion paid tribute to Williams at the start of the show, and now Williams' hometown of Buffalo, New York is also planning something to honor him later this month. According to the website Andy Williams Forever, a celebration of Williams' life will take place on Sunday, September 27 at Buffalo River Works from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be no charge for the event, with fans able to purchase free tickets on the website. A video tribute will be played, with fans being asked to contribute any photos or stories of Williams to be included in it. There will also be several acoustic sets played in honor of Williams, including from Cave In's Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath, Dan O'Connor and Alan Day of Four Year Strong, and Anthony Green. No wrestling personalities have been announced for the event as of this writing, though more names are scheduled to be announced.

Though there has been no official confirmation, it is widely assumed that AEW will be paying tribute to Williams in some form on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart," the promotion's first taping since Williams' passing. The event was already anticipated to be an emotional one, as AEW is dedicating the episode to AEW star Rebel, who was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year, and who will be appearing on the show alongside friend Britt Baker.