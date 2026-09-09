WWE Reportedly Set For Double Raw & SmackDown Taping In New York City In November

On Monday, November 2, WWE will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and according to a new report, fans will be treated to two shows in one night.

On Wednesday, PWInsiderElite.com learned that a double taping of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" will take place on November 2. Later that week, WWE will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 7, with the pre-taped episode of "SmackDown" on Monday set to air the day before the Premium Live Event. WWE just completed a recent run of pre-taped episodes of both "Raw" and "SmackDown," as the company wanted to give its talent some time off over Labor Day weekend. In years prior, WWE has often hosted its weekly shows in Saudi Arabia both before and after a PLE, but it seems like the promotion will be travelling to the country exclusively for Crown Jewel this time around.

Crown Jewel will mark the sixteenth WWE PLE to take place in Saudi Arabia as the company nears the end of their 10-year partnership with the country. WWE's original deal with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, and after requesting the event for almost a decade, the country has been given the green light to host WrestleMania 43 next year. Although it's uncertain whether the partnership between both parties will be renewed, the president of WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings Mark Shapiro recently expressed interest in holding more events in the Middle East, despite the ongoing wars.

The last time that WWE visited the Barclays Center was this past January for the first "Raw" of the year, which featured CM Punk retaining the World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker, and IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.