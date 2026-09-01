WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Date And Location Officially Announced

The location for the next WWE Crown Jewel PLE has been announced, with the show returning to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi's General Entertainment Authority Chairman, Turki Alalshikh, revealed on X that Crown Jewel 2026 will be hosted in Riyadh on November 7. He said that the event will be one of many in the 2026-27 edition of Riyadh Season.

الرياض على موعد مع ليلة استثنائية 🇸🇦

أكبر نجوم WWE في مكان واحد، ومواجهات قوية تنتظركم في Crown Jewel ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض🔥👑 📅 7 نوفمبر Riyadh is set for a night like no other 🇸🇦

WWE's biggest Superstars collide in the capital for an action-packed Crown Jewel you won't... pic.twitter.com/9bb2QsBXDQ — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 1, 2026

The first six editions of Crown Jewel were held in Saudi Arabia, but last year's show was held in Perth, Australia. The show now returns to the Middle Eastern nation, with it set to take place a few weeks before Survivor Series, which will be held stateside at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. As of this writing, WWE has one main roster PLE before Crown Jewel, which is Money in the Bank, taking place on October 10.

Crown Jewel will be the third WWE event in Saudi Arabia in 2026, following the Royal Rumble in January and Night of Champions in June. The shows are a precursor to the biggest WWE event that they will host in 2027, when Riyadh will host WrestleMania 43. WWE seemingly has big plans in place for the mega event, one of which is to reportedly bring back The Rock.