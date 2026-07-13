WWE Announces Details For Survivor Series 2026

It was just a year ago that WWE decided that Survivor Series would join Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam as a stadium show, holding the event in the San Diego Padres' Petco Park. One year later, the new tradition for Survivor Series will continue for its 40th edition. In a Monday morning press release, the promotion announced that Survivor Series, once again under the WarGames banner, would return on November 28, this time taking place in Daikin Park, home of Major League Baseball's Houston Astros. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, with a pre-sale beginning on Thursday.

It does not appear that Daikin Park was WWE's first choice for a Survivor Series location, as a report last week suggested that WWE had originally planned to hold the event internationally, only for plans to fall through. A report the next day suggested that WWE was targeting Milwaukee's American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, for the event, though it was also noted the city could get next year's Survivor Series instead. As such, Survivor Series 2026 will become the second Survivor Series to be hosted by Houston, following 2017's event in the Toyota Center, and the second WWE PLE to be held in Daikin Park following the 2020 Royal Rumble.

With their return, WWE will likely hope to surpass, or at least equal, their success at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where the promotion claims to have drawn 42,715 fans. However, the event comes at a time when WWE is dealing with difficulties in selling tickets, with WrestleMania 42 struggling to move tickets earlier in the year, to the point it became discussed during the build to Cody Rhodes' match with Randy Orton. Ticket sales for both nights of SummerSlam have also been seen as underwhelming, to the point that the slow sales have become an internal concern within the promotion over the last month.