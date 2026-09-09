Nick Khan On WWE WrestleMania 43: 'We're Already Across The Creative'

It's already been a big week for WWE and TKO officials across professional wrestling headlines, with TKO President Mark Shapiro teasing more live events in the Middle East. Now, WWE President Nick Khan has commented on WWE's biggest event of the year, to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. When speaking with "The Varsity," Khan noted that the company is already well into planning, and seemingly executing, its storylines leading into WWE WrestleMania 43.

"It's going to be a significant show. We're already across the creative," Khan said. "Of course, that's subject to any injury. We're already across the creative, and in addition to that, we announced two shows from the MSG theatre. WrestleMania Saturday will have a watch-along party followed by either 'NXT' or AAA and the next day, MSG theatre, a watch-along party, followed by either 'NXT' or AAA, whichever didn't go on the Saturday night. So, we're also going to do viewing parties and all of these things from the US and other countries, and we think, ultimately, the fans will go home happy."

One thing WWE has yet to release is the official date for WrestleMania 43. Khan also didn't give specific details regarding just what creative WWE has already crossed, whether that be in top title scenes or other storylines.

WWE will host its next event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, in November. During the Goldman Sachs conference on Tuesday, Shapiro revealed TKO could announce more events in the Middle East this year, due to demand in the area, despite ongoing tensions in multiple countries.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Varsity" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.