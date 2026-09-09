WWE's Bronson Reed On Facing Oba Femi: 'I'm Very Happy To Climb Up That Mountain'

Bronson Reed returned at WWE Sunday Night's Main Event to assist his Vision stablemate, Bron Breakker, in a beat-down of Oba Femi, where Reed hit "The Ruler" with four Tsunamis. The Vision further beat down the star on the following "WWE Raw," and Reed isn't done with Femi yet. He appeared on "WWE Now" after the show and said that even at his size before he was out with injury, he was seen as an underdog, but that's the last thing he is.

"I am the man that beats the unbeatable people," Reed said. "Oba Femi being the very top of the mountain at the moment, I'm very happy to climb up that mountain then stay down at the bottom and die... If you go back and you look at Bronson Reed lore, I'll say it, I don't care where we are. I beat [Kazuchika] Okada in Japan. He was the unbeatable man at the time. I beat him. Roman Reigns, unbeatable. No one can beat him. I beat him. Now, we are in the era of Oba Femi, he's unbeatable. Just wait until I beat him."

Reed also spoke about Breakker and Femi's match being one to determine who is the "future of WWE." He said for him, the future is Breakker, and he is the now. Reed is ready for his opportunities, now that he's in the best shape of his life.

"I have a wrestling IQ higher than anyone in this business," he said. "I've been studying this game for a long time. I've trained in the dojos in Japan. I've wrestled all around the world, 20-something countries... I'm ready and primed to be a world champion. To be a WWE champion."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Now" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.