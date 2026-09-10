Don Callis Discusses 'Future AEW World Champion' Mark Davis

The Don Callis Family has supremely talented stars like Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher, but Don Callis believes Mark Davis will be the next member of the group to win the AEW World Championship.

Davis was brought into the group at the start of 2025 and has slowly grown in stature in what is now a huge group. Callis recently spoke to TMZ Sports' "Inside The Ring," where he stated that adding Davis to the faction is his biggest achievement.

"Listen, I don't have favorites, but kind of the apple of my eye can shift around a little bit sometimes on a week-to-week basis. I think Mark Davis is maybe the greatest accomplishment that I've ever had in terms of recruiting someone, bringing them in," declared Callis.

He spoke glowingly about the progress he has seen in the Aussie, predicting that he will one day become world champion. Callis highlighted Davis's imposing physical presence, comparing him to legendary figures like Stan Hansen and Bruiser Brody.

"When you look at what he's done, Mark Davis is a future world champion. In fact, I believe Mark Davis — as I announced on Dynamite — Mark Davis is a guy who is going to bring the AEW World title back to the Don Callis family once he does his business with a little London luck at All In," Callis said. "When you look at Mark Davis, this is a guy who's 6'4", he's 260. He reminds people of Bruiser Brody, Terry Gordy, Stan Hansen. He is relentless. Mark Davis, some days, is my favorite wrestler in the world. He's just such an incredible, incredible athlete. And again, big hands, long arms — that's how we scout him here."

Davis, for most of his AEW career, has been a tag team wrestler, first alongside Kyle Fletcher and then with the many stars in the Don Callis Family. But over the last few months, he has become a serious player in the men's singles mid-card, even winning the National Championship, which he held for a few months before Andrade dethroned him.