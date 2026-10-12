WWE's Je'Von Evans Looks Forward To In-Ring Reunion With Oba Femi & Trick Williams

It wasn't too long ago that WWE stars Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams were all atop "WWE NXT," including headlining "NXT's" top event, Stand & Deliver, against each other. So far, their interactions on the main roster have been limited, but Evans believes there will be more to come as they continue their respective journeys. Discussing the possibility while appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," Evans said that when the moment does arrive where all three are sharing the ring again, he will be overjoyed.

"Bro, I can't wait for us to take that same picture, and be in the same exact spots, and it's, like, WrestleMania," Evans said. "Probably with the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. But no bro, it's great bro. It's insane just to be able to say that I'm in the ring with, you know...actually, it's not even insane because Trick worked hard for that, you know what I mean? So it's great to be able to say that I'm in the ring with Trick Willie again, you feel me?? And if Oba was in the match, I would've been like 'Yo, it's great to say that the big three is in the match,' you feel me? But we going to get there. We going to get there."

As for what the moment would entail, Evans actually has a scenario already lined up in his head, one which would see Williams and Femi in top star positions, with Evans needing to make a choice over which one he'd be going after.

"I feel like there's going to be a point where maybe, like, Trick has the WWE Championship, then Oba has, like, the World Heavyweight Championship, and I have the Money in the Bank again," Evans said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription