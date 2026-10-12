Liv Morgan Enjoys The Violence Of WWE: 'I'm A Little Bit Of A Masochist In That Way'

With several injuries and injury scares under her belt, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is no stranger to the physicality professional wrestling provides. What may be shocking is how much she doesn't mind all the wear and tear that comes with it. During an appearance on "Hot Ones," Morgan was asked if it was a good thing to be seen sporting a black eye or a wound from a wrestling match. According to Morgan, it's a great thing.

"I love it," Morgan said. "I think its an asset. I, like, am proud of them, because I'm like 'This is literally what we're putting our bodies through for your entertainment.' But I also like the physicality of it. I kind of like the violence a little bit. I'm a little bit of a masochist in that kind of way, and so I'm always like 'Yay!' But yeah, the hematoma is the only injury I've had where I like 'Yeah, I'm not happy about this.'"

Just seconds later, Morgan seemed to prove her masochist credentials by describing how positive of an experience it was to have her shoulder popped back into socket after it was dislocated during a June 2025 match against former WWE star Kairi Sane.

"It feels great," Morgan said. "Honestly, it feels great. It's such a release, because when it gets popped out of the socket, there's like such an immense pressure. And it hurts so bad that it doesn't hurt, but there's just so much pressure. And you don't know what to do except to hold it to relieve it. So when they pop it back in, you almost think you're good as new. You're like 'Oh wow. I can go back out there.' That's typically not the case. But it's just a huge relief. Huge, huge relief."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hot Ones" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription