AEW's Anna Jay To Undergo Surgery

Anna Jay hasn't been seen on AEW programming since June, when she and former tag team partner Tay Melo challenged for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships on an episode of "AEW Collision." Her absence was seemingly explained in a new report, however, after AEW President Tony Khan noted back in July the star was awaiting an MRI.

According to a report from F4WOnline, Jay explained on a Twitch stream last month that she was set to undergo shoulder surgery in the next few weeks, meaning she has either already undergone the procedure, or will soon. The report said Jay explained she had sought out multiple opinions before deciding to have surgery, which she initially hoped to avoid.

The star noted that her shoulder would keep getting dislocated if she didn't fix the issue. Jay previously underwent shoulder surgery back in March 2021 when she was a member of the Dark Order, something that F4WOnline also reported at the time. She suffered an injury in training that required the surgery. Neither Jay or Khan have said how Jay was injured this time around.

As of this writing, Jay has not taken to her X (formerly Twitter) account to post an update regarding the surgery. She last streamed on Twitch just over two weeks ago.

Jay's name made wrestling headlines throughout the first half of 2026, as fans wondered about her status with AEW. It was rumored her contract was coming to an end in May, something Jay confirmed herself, but Khan confirmed during the AEW Redemption media call that Jay had recently extended her contract, though he didn't say how long the extension was for.