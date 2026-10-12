Another Indie Star Announces Departure From WWE ID Program

It was revealed in recent days that both former WWE ID Women's Champion Laynie Luck and fellow independent star Marcus Mathers had departed from the WWE ID program, and now, another star has confirmed he will also not be continuing after his deal also came to an end.

Sam "Hardway" Holloway took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news on Monday. He shared some photos of his time on "WWE EVOLVE," as well as a statement, where he said he was grateful for the chapter of his life, and excited for what's ahead.

"My time in the WWE ID Program has come to an end," Holloway posted. "Thank you for an incredible two years filled with unforgettable experiences, opportunities, and lessons that will stay with me throughout my career."

The 26-year-old Holloway most recently wrestled at IWC Super Indy 25, where he was defeated by Bill Collier. He also recently worked for CCW, ROW, and more. His most recent "EVOLVE" match came on July 17, a victory in a team gauntlet series four-on-four alongside Mathers, It's GAL, and former WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke. He scored a singles victory on "EVOLVE" against CJ Valor on June 20.

My time in the WWE ID Program has come to an end. Thank you for an incredible two years filled with unforgettable experiences, opportunities, and lessons that will stay with me throughout my career. I'm beyond grateful for this chapter, but even more excited for what's ahead.... pic.twitter.com/Ok00bWJuwd — Sam HARDWAY Holloway (@SamHHolloway) October 12, 2026

Holloway has held numerous championships throughout his career, including the IWC Super Indy Championship twice, as well as the ROW Tag Team titles alongside Motion and EJ Nduka, the AIW Absolute Championship, and more.

The star didn't announce his immediate plans following his departure from the WWE ID program. WWE introduced its talent-scouting system on the independent scene back in October 2024.