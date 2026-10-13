Brie Bella Provides Health Update, Says She'll Be In The Audience For WWE Smackdown

Brie Bella has provided an update on her injury, revealing that she has not yet been cleared to wrestle in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a shoulder injury at SummerSlam during The Bella Twins and Paige's match against Fatal Influence. In a recent edition of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Brie spoke about her injury and how her bones haven't fused yet, tempering hopes of seeing her in the ring when "WWE SmackDown" goes to Sacramento, California, this weekend, where she will likely be in the crowd.

"So, on the solo episode, I told you guys all that I just got back from my scans. Well, the results came in, and unfortunately, my bones have not fused. So, that's okay. It's really three months where they feel like the bones would be fused. I'm still on the right path of healing and still all the things. So, if you see me pull into Sacramento with my mom, please don't assume I'm wrestling," she said. "But so I think I will be there watching you [Nikki]."

In her previous update about her injury, Brie had said that October 1 was an important date in her return to the ring, as she would be able to begin working out. However, it seems to be taking her longer than expected to recover from her injury.

While Brie Bella isn't yet cleared to wrestle and won't be competing on "SmackDown" this week, her sister Nikki Bella will be in the ring. Nikki will face the twins' former tag team partner, Paige, in her first match since the aforementioned SummerSlam bout, during which the twins turned on Paige.