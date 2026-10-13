Cody Rhodes Comments On Possibility Of Rapper Travis Scott Working With WWE Again

Cody Rhodes has discussed the possibility of rapper Travis Scott returning to WWE and also revealed his equation with him.

Rhodes had a storyline with Scott in 2025, during which the rapper punched the former WWE Champion, leaving him with a black eye. In an appearance on "Complex," Rhodes went shoe shopping and was asked whether he owned and wore Travis Scott's shoes, as well as discussing the rapper's potential return to WWE in the future.

"Brandi did wear those [Travis Scott shoes], and I don't think she gave a damn that he's put the big old slap. I don't even know what we'd call his hand. It was like a frying pan," he joked. "And no, there was never any heat. We love Travis Scott. I'd like to see Travis Scott back doing something with WWE. He's wonderful."

Rhodes said that he did sideline the Travis Scott shoes for a while after their in-ring altercation but had only nice things to say about the rapper. He recalled how something Scott did at the 2025 Elimination Chamber show earned him respect.

"But they [Scott's shoes] were, I think, shunned a little bit, you know, put them on ice for a little bit. He left a pair for me, and then I knew not only I felt like we were maybe cool, but also I felt like maybe we bonded as a wrestler," he said. "So, I was laying there getting my a*s kicked, but my watch came off. I think John [Cena] put it on his hand and he punched me with it, and that was a whole thing, but I then went to the training room. They're stitching me up. They're doing all this stuff. He is the one who got the watch. Travis is the one who got the watch, put it in his pocket, and made sure it got back to me. That's man stuff. That's pro. So, I always appreciated that greatly."

It remains to be seen if Scott will ever return to WWE, with reports from last year suggesting that the company had a strained relationship with him.