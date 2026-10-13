Triple H Shares Official Poster For WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Over the last few weeks, the talk about WWE Crown Jewel has been less about what matches would be on the card and more regarding whether the show would still be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And at least for the moment, WWE seems to be under the impression that they will still be making the trip. Taking to X Tuesday morning, WWE's chief content officer Triple H unveiled the poster for WWE Crown Jewel, with the words Riyadh front and center.

"Champions vs. Champions," Triple H tweeted. "WWE Crown Jewel is LIVE from Riyadh. Saturday, November 7 at 12 p.m. ET."

Champions vs Champions. #WWECrownJewel is LIVE from Riyadh.

Saturday, November 7th at 12pm ET. Watch on @espn app in the US / @netflix internationally. pic.twitter.com/nkUSzy0UIr — Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2026

Even before Triple H's tweet, WWE had already indicated that Crown Jewel would be taking place in Riyadh during last night's episode of "Raw." The promotion announced the first two matches for the card, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns battling Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, and WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green facing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. In the advertising for both, the matches were listed as taking place in Riyadh.

Questions regarding the show have been raised following attacks on Saudi Arabia and its airports by Houthis forces over the last month. The situation has become so severe that the US Embassy has issued a Level 3 travel advisory, suggesting that tourists reconsider traveling to Saudi Arabia. With no travel ban, however, there is nothing stopping WWE from holding the show in Saudi should they choose to. There have been some indications that the promotion has a backup plan in case the situation proves to be untenable, but it remains unknown what those plans are at this time.