WWE Sources Reportedly 'Waiting To See What Happens' With Leon Slater's TNA Deal

Leon Slater reached the top of the summit in TNA with a victory over Nic Nemeth, capturing the TNA World Championship the main event of Bound for Glory on Sunday. Slater's contract status with the promotion has been a topic of conversation amongst fans for months, and now, it appears that could be true within WWE, as well.

PWInsider Elite reported on Tuesday that some within WWE, which has a partnership with TNA, are waiting to see what happens with his deal. According to Fightful's contract page on its website, Slater's deal runs through "fall of 2026." PWIE reported that the belief in WWE is that his deal is up at the end of the year.

Those WWE sources are reportedly curious if Slater extended his deal by a few months to have a run with the TNA Championship, much like Mike Santana, now known as Cruz Montana in WWE, did. PWIE reported that those within WWE have expected Slater to also make the jump to "WWE NXT."

Slater has appeared in WWE already, most notably, teaming alongside Je'Von Evans at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2025, John Cena's retirement show, against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. His most recent WWE match came in his home country of England in January, where he faced off against Carmelo Hayes on "WWE SmackDown" for the United States Championship. Slater has also done battle with Oba Femi, as he challenged "The Ruler" for the NXT Championship, also at the beginning of the year.