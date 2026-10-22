WWE's Cody Rhodes Remains Tight-Lipped About Marvel Studios Meeting Over The Summer

Known to be a superhero in most fans' eyes, especially the younger ones, in the ring, it would only be fitting for Cody Rhodes' next non-wrestling project to be starring in a film or television series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, "The American Nightmare" remains mum on any future involvement with them. The only thing he was willing to disclose in his interview with Brandon Davis was how his visit went at Marvel Studios this past summer, and how invigorating it was to visit a universe he grew up idolizing.

"There's one guy [Andrew Schulz] in particular, who was sitting next to me on this couch pretty much all day, who is teasing things that aren't real, and if they were real, I wouldn't say anything, and guessing characters that are great, great characters, because I grew up... I learned every Marvel character you could from the trading cards, and then, of course, I had the animated series, and we have it again now. It's been heavily discussed, but I never discuss it," the former three-time Undisputed Champion said. "That's the beauty. I've said nothing other than that was just a photo at a wonderful office after a wonderful meeting with wonderful people."

Coming off the highly charged role as Guile in Kitao Sakurai's "Street Fighter," Rhodes is flying back in the ring with a lot of rage and disdain after his recent loss to his former friend turned nemesis, Randy Orton, at Sunday Night's Main Event back in September. Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Rhodes got his hands on "The Viper" by hitting him with a Cody Cutter before Baron Corbin interrupted their impromptu fight.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Brandon Davis Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.