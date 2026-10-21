Another Former EVOLVE Star Confirms Release From WWE ID Program

It's been nearly two years since WWE launched their ID program, a program that recently underwent some house cleaning at the start of the fall. Over the last few months, WWE has let WWE ID talents go, including names like former WWE Women's ID Champion Laynie Luck, Marcus Mathers, Cappuccino Jones, Santi Rivera, and former EVOLVE talent Anya Rune, who has since announced she's stepping away from wrestling. And there's at least one more being added to the list. Fightful Select reports that Jimmy House, better known as EVOLVE's CJ Valor has also been released from the ID program, news House confirmed himself to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

There had been some speculation regarding House's status within the program after he had revealed last month that he would once again be taking bookings under the Jimmy House ring name. Despite being released, House doesn't seem to be bitter over the ordeal, speaking highly of his experience in the program, particularly signaling out praise for former WWE star Sean Waltman, who House sought guidance from. He was also complimentary towards EVOLVE head Gabe Sapolsky, who he credited for helping get House signed.

A 30 year old from Glendale, Arizona, House initially broke through while wrestling for AEW star Dustin Rhodes' Rhodes Wrestling Association promotion in 2023; though it's an offshoot of Rhodes' Rhodes Wrestling Academy, it's unclear if House got his initial training there. Among other promotions House has appeared for are Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, and even Ring of Honor, where he worked in November 2025, losing to The Dark Order in trios action. He signed with WWE ID in March 2026, with his tenure lasting only six months.