Swerve Strickland Explains Why Cross-Promotional Event Between WWE & AEW Won't Happen

AEW has hosted its Forbidden Door pay-per-view alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling, later including CMLL and Stardom, since 2022, and the company and its president, Tony Khan, have done a lot within the professional wrestling world to break down that metaphorical "forbidden door." There's one door that will likely remain forever closed, however, and that's the one between WWE and AEW.

While stars have jumped between the companies since AEW's inception in 2019, there have never been any co-promoted events between them. According to former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who recently spoke with Billboard, that's never going to happen, at least not in his lifetime. Strickland said it's all about control and marketing.

"It's like the NFL, WWE has to protect their shield," Strickland told the outlet. "There's no way they'd allow any of our wrestlers to look better and be better [than them]. Obi Femi is a world beater. You gotta protect that and make sure he keeps looking good. Gunther, have to protect that. Roman [Reigns], have to protect that. Cody [Rhodes], have to protect, even more so because of AEW."

Strickland said it's even more difficult when it comes to WWE's women, like Rhea Ripley, being protected. Many fans want to see Seth Rollins and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay wrestle a match, in part, thanks to previous heat between them on social media, but Strickland questioned once again who would be protected.

"Us in the locker room, we just wanna have these matches," he said. "I'm good friends with Carmelo [Hayes], Jevon [Evans] and Oba. Those are my boys. I love those guys. I don't care who wins. Double DQs. I don't care."

Like AEW and NJPW, WWE currently has a partnership with TNA Wrestling, established at the beginning of 2025. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, the company announced it had acquired AAA.