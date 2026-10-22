WWE NXT Reportedly Told To 'Load It Up' Against AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts On 11/4

On Thursday, it was reported that "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" will be going head-to-head on Wednesday, November 4. They'll face off in the ratings due to "NXT" moving to Wednesday for one night due to election night coverage. The CW expects "NXT" to be pre-empted in many markets, so the decision was made to put them up against their competition.

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has confirmed that "NXT" airing on November 4 is indeed happening. In a post to paid subscribers, Alvarez wrote:

"Confirmed that November 4th NXT and AEW are going head-to-head. That's the Blood and Guts show and NXT was told to load it up."

"NXT" will be dealing with the aftermath of Halloween Havoc, which will take place on October 31. Both the women's and men's NXT titles will be on the line Halloween Night. Charlie Dempsey and Zilla Fatu will have a "Spin the Wheel, Make A Deal" match. Danhausen will be hosting the show.

On last night's "Dynamite," the men's Blood and Guts participants were announced when Steven Borden made his return to action. He will be teaming up with Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, the Young Bucks, and Adam Copeland against the Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, and Wardlow.