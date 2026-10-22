Penta Says His Family Helped Him Choose Between WWE & AEW

In 2024, Penta had an important decision to make: would he stay with AEW or jump over to WWE? The former AEW World Tag Team Champion ultimately opted to sign with WWE, with his official debut later coming in January 2025.

According to Penta, that choice wasn't an easy one to make. Fortunately, though, he could turn to his family for help along the way.

"When I needed to make the decision, what way I chose, it was very difficult because I had two options at that moment," Penta recalled on "Busted Open Radio." "I'm going to be honest. Now I'm here in Mexico in my home. I remember I took my daughters and my wife with me and say, 'Okay, guys, this is the plan. It's very simple. What do you prefer for me? This company or WWE? What do you think?' Immediately, 'WWE.' Okay, this is the answer I need. Because then it's not they're like real fans of Lucha or wrestling, but they know what is the most important. This is the best answer for me."

With his eyes solely fixed on WWE at that point, Penta then turned to his agent to relay the news. From there, the veteran luchador began preparing his body, brand, and energy for his new home, where he now resides as the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Penta's brother Rey Fenix joined him in the company in April 2025 as a member of the "WWE SmackDown" brand. They've largely remained separated since then, though they have crossed paths in singles and tag team competition in recent months.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.