Bryce Remsburg Comments On AEW Potentially Holding Event Against WWE WrestleMania

There's a big opportunity open for All Elite Wrestling, and many other small independent promotions in the United States, when WWE WrestleMania 43 takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next year. AEW could present a big show in the US that weekend, and while AEW President Tony Khan has yet to confirm anything, he has said it's "something to consider."

In the latest update surrounding what could be in the cards in April 2027, AEW referee Bryce Remsburg commented on "The Certified Mark Show," but kept things vague.

"I think I can say that conversations are being had around what we might do that weekend, how about that?" Remsburg said. "There are some factors out of our control that would contribute to our decisions, so we'll kind of see what happens."

It was reported back in July that WWE already expected a "significant presence" by AEW in the states when WrestleMania takes to Riyadh. WWE has already announced weekend events in New York City surrounding the "Showcase of the Immortals." A WrestleMania watch party is set for the city, along with AAA Eternal Glory and "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver. According to the announcement, more fan experiences are set to be announced.

As of this writing, the dates for WrestleMania 43 have yet to be announced, though the weekend of April 10 and 11 is reportedly being targeted. AEW has already announced a few events for 2027, including "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash" in Atlanta. AEW Dynasty is set for the M&S Bank arena in Liverpool on February 7.

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