Queen Aminata Makes First Comment On AEW TBS Title Win On Fright Night Dynamite

It was a night to remember for Queen Aminata at "AEW Fright Night Dynamite" on Wednesday, as she bested Persephone in the main event to capture the AEW TBS Championship. And even hours after the win, Aminata was still taking it all in on X with several posts. The first tweet saw Aminata pay homage to her late father, who passed away in late 2023 while she was recovering from injury. In a previous interview with Renee Paquette, Aminata admitted she almost quit wrestling after her father's death, but was inspired to keep going after finding photos of her wrestling in Japan on her father's phone.

"Dad...I did it," Aminata tweeted. "I love you and I miss you so much."

A few hours later, Aminata was back with a post featuring a photo of her smiling in her hotel room, with the TBS Championship over her right shoulder.

"I still can't believe this, but I am your NEW TBS CHAMPION," Aminata tweeted. "The one and only is your brand new TBS Champion...omg."

I still can't believe this but I am your NEW TBS CHAMPION......The one and only is your brand new TBS champion..... omg 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Y6UXMBfedu — Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ (@amisylle) October 29, 2026

Aminata decided to save her third tweet on the matter for Thursday morning, where she retweeted a post that showed the AEW women's locker room coming out to celebrate her victory.

"Women empowerment," Aminata tweeted. "I love all my AEW women."

Though Aminata had previously held championships on the independent circuit, including the Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women's World Championship late last year, her TBS Championship win marks the first time she has held a title in AEW. Like former TBS and AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale, Aminata first gained notoriety in AEW by competing on its shoulder programs, "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" during the COVID-19 pandemic. She would officially sign with AEW upon returning from injury around late 2023/early 2024.