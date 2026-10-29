Legendary WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Take Over Bruce Prichard's Role

After more than 50 years in the business, many of which he spent at WWE, Bruce Prichard is calling it a career, retiring from his role as WWE Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent after WrestleMania 43. And while Prichard is expected to remain somewhat involved with WWE in a consulting role, his departure leaves a hole that the promotion will need to fill. And it appears they will try to fill it with one of the most famous WWE Hall of Famers ever. PWInsider reports that Shawn Michaels is expected to "essentially" step into Prichard's role upon the latter's retirement.

This would mean WWE is looking to promote from within, as Michaels has served as the head of "WWE NXT" and the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative over the last few years. Michaels' promotion doesn't appear to be a huge surprise within WWE, as the plan to replace Prichard with Michaels has "been in place for some time." It's unclear when Michaels will transition out of his current role, though the belief is he'll begin preparation for it in the upcoming months. This promotion will see Michaels working closely with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, his long-time friend and D-Generation X stablemate.

As for who will fill Michaels' shoes down in "NXT," one name appears to be emerging as the favorite. False Finish reports that fellow WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles is expected to be more "hands on" in "NXT" going forward, according to those within the WWE Performance Center. Styles, who only retired this past February, has been working with "NXT" on a limited basis, having helped produce matches over the last few months.