Tommaso Ciampa Attempts RKO On Fellow AEW Star After Mistaking Him For Randy Orton

AEW's Tommaso Ciampa may be a psycho killer, but he's also a guy who likes to have fun, as evident by his "Glorious Bombing" with Johnny Gargano over the years, or his assault on Andrade El Idolo's pants at AEW WrestleDream. But his latest attempt at having a good time may have come back to haunt him. Taking to Instagram, Ciampa posted a video from St. Louis, Missouri, where "Fright Night Dynamite" and "Collision" were held this week. Remembering that St. Louis was the hometown of his former co-worker, Randy Orton, Ciampa declared that he was finally go to hit Orton with his own move, the RKO, out of nowhere, the return of a bit Ciampa did while in WWE.

The video would then cut to hours later, where Ciampa appeared to have found Orton and was preparing to deliver an RKO. He would miss the move, however, and land back first on a trainer's table, quickly realizing that it was not Orton he nearly RKO'd, but the man who beat him for the AEW TNT Championship earlier this year, Kyle Fletcher. A befuddled Fletcher questioned what Ciampa was doing before the "Psycho Killer" admitted he thought Fletcher was "someone else." Still confused, Fletcher let the whole thing go, leaving Ciampa to groan in pain on the trainer's table.

As eventful as Ciampa's adventures were prior to "Dynamite," he had just as much going on when the TBS/HBO Max cameras started rolling. Despite losing to Andrade at WrestleDream, Ciampa called out the luchador for a rematch, while also declaring that he was the best signing in AEW history. This prompted recent AEW signee and former Ciampa opponent Ilja Dragunov to come down to the ring and challenge Ciampa to a fight. Ciampa refused in order to focus on his "Collision" match with Matt Sydal, though its expected he and Dragunov will face off again sooner than later.