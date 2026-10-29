WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026: Draws & Duds

"NXT" does a pretty good job of integrating its talents' antics on social media into the broadcast, when relevant to a storyline, and we've seen that in the feud pitting Shiloh Hill against Naraku. Hill has taken to TikTok and Instagram to share his journey exploring the science behind the ancient mist, and it's all so very "NXT"-coded — meaning silly to the point that it would never happen on the main roster — that it's charming.

Hill himself is a charming, goofy babyface character, and the whole story works so well for him. If anyone was going to educate the masses on poison mist, it should be this guy. A match that may very well culminate in the use of black mist, which in WWE lore is blinding (as seen in Nidia in Jamie Noble's feud against Tajiri in 2003) should absolutely take place at Halloween Havoc.

This feud started all the way back on the August 18 edition of "NXT," when Naraku, fresh out of the NXT Championship picture, cost Hill a shot at becoming number one contender for the North American Championship by spraying him in the face with mist. The pair went on to have their first match on September 1, which Naraku won by spraying mist into his hands, then raking Hill in the eyes. Hill started to research the effects of various colors of the mist ever since, through their second match, where Naraku accidentally hit the referee with blue mist.

Naraku has warned Hill that he could bring any color of mist into their match at Halloween Havoc, including the dreaded black mist. Hill has been researching every color, even testing mists on himself and sharing them to social media, to ridiculous effects, like AI raccoons following him around. Hill could very well come prepared with a mist concoction of his own, or even an antidote.

This match may not necessarily be an in-ring banger like fans can expect from NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and Wren Sinclair, but on a low-stakes premium live event where only two titles are on the line, it's a fun bout with a great story behind it. The gimmick surrounding the mist fits the theme of Halloween Havoc perfectly and should be plenty of fun thanks to the unpredictability of Hill.

Written by Daisy Ruth