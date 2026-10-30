TNA Impact 10/29/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The Hardys and the Syx continued their feud this week, and what better way to follow up a Falls Count Anywhere match than a Slaughterhouse Syx match? What is a Slaughterhouse Syx, one might ask? A match in the cleanest slaughterhouse known to man. A slaughterhouse one could have mistaken for being a boiler room or just a part of the backstage area at a wrestling show. But the setting does not matter if the match is great. Alas, this was a 2026 Hardys match.

That meant there was a lot of labored breathing and waddling that caused empathetic backache. It's really tough to reconcile the Hardys one watched growing up versus now, with matches like this not helping matters at all. This was a cinematic match that did nothing to utilize the format or even sand out some of the rough edges (there were a lot), one that had the soundtrack of a Doom clone for the most part, and then ended in slow-motion to "Amazing Grace." There is not enough Ayahuasca in the world to make that palatable.

There was also no blood, which is bizarre for a match in a slaughterhouse. It's nigh-on bizarre when there's an extreme match with people getting their heads battered in with steel chairs and chains. It's completely and utterly bizarre when the match ends with two people plunging axes into someone, albeit with a trashcan over their head. Either get some blood on the floor or don't pretend that the axes did anything but rattle the trashcan.

It might be an even better idea to not even flirt with the idea of using a weapon that literally cannot be gimmicked. No one was going to be disappointed if, rather than definitely not getting impaled with axes because that would be murder, Jeff Hardy went through a table or out of a window (it's a cinematic match) or something that doesn't require one to believe that he was exsanginuated before the match. There's a chance people were going to be disappointed either way, because it was a 2026 Hardys match against Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw. Feels a little torturous for all involved, to be honest.

I want the Hardys to be good, much in the same way that I don't want age to catch up with me either. It is genuinely difficult to watch them put themselves through the physical labor of wrestling while never being able to recapture what made them great in the first place. It feels like matches like these hurt that legacy rather than feeling like the swansong they deserve. And that is frustrating, earnestly, as a fan.

Written by Max Everett