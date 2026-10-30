Backstage News On Paul Heyman's Potential Return To WWE TV

Paul Heyman could soon be appearing on WWE television more frequently, according to reports.

Heyman has made sporadic appearances on WWE television over the last few months, mostly in segments involving The Vision, and before that Oba Femi. "Fightful Select" has now reported that the WWE Hall of Famer is on WWE's creative team's radar and is expected to return to television soon. According to the outlet, Heyman may not be entirely focused on The Vision's storylines upon his return, with reports suggesting he could take on something fresh, but he would still be intertwined with the group featuring Bron Breakker and co. The report added that Heyman would remain associated with The Vision, particularly Breakker.

On the October 12 edition of "WWE Raw," Heyman seemed to offer his services to King of the Ring winner Oba Femi after praising him effusively. Femi rejected the offer and is still awaiting his world title opportunity, which he earned by winning the 2026 men's King of the Ring tournament.

That could set up a match against current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, whose history with Paul Heyman could once again come into focus if Heyman gets involved, especially with The Bloodline also reforming.