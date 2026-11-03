Sami Zayn Says He Never Dreamed Of Winning WWE Title Or Main-Eventing WrestleMania

Sami Zayn is among an elite list of individuals who've both main-evented a WrestleMania event and won a WWE world championship. Surprisingly, he never dreamed of doing either, however.

According to Zayn, both feats went beyond his wildest dreams as a young wrestling fan.

"I used to say I have ideas; I don't have plans," Zayn told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "I know I'd like to get there, so I kind of generally work towards something, and then it ends up being there. Then you end up getting there, but I don't map it out."

"... I never looked at it like I want to be the champion," he continued. "I just looked at it like I want to do that. Maybe that's all-encompassing, I want to do that well, and I want to do it well enough to invoke the same reactions that my favorites get, and in thereby invoking those reactions maybe lead to the same championship wins or wonderful legacy that my heroes had."

In a span of three months, Zayn became a two-time world champion in WWE. His first reign kicked off at Night of Champions on June 27 as he pinned Cody Rhodes amidst a triple threat to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. At the time, Zayn noted that no matter how long his title run lasted, he'd feel forever grateful as the concept of it had long felt "unfathomable" to him.

Zayn's first reign ultimately stretched nine days, coming to an end at the hands of CM Punk on "WWE Raw." Two months later on "WWE SmackDown," the two met in a rematch, with Zayn emerging victorious after overcoming interference from Kevin Owens to officially begin his second run with the title.