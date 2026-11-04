Xelina (Fka Zelina Vega) Says She Didn't Want To Be Aleister Black's Manager In WWE

Though she adores her real-life husband — former WWE star Aleister Black — and stood by his side several times during their tenure together, ex-Superstar Zelina Vega (now wrestling under Xelina) preferred forging her own path in the Stamford-based promotion. During her interview on "Ring The Belle," the former Women's United States Champion revealed that there seemed to be mixed messages on where her trajectory was supposed to go towards the end of her second run in the WWE. Under the impression she was going to continue her singles run, WWE management had other plans, which included having her return to her previous role as a manager, but this time, for her husband.

"The whole thing was always, yes, we'll be together, but I don't want to become a manager again. Like, you have to promise me that's not what's going to happen. He's like, 'No, no, no. It's not going to happen like that...' and it did," Xelina said. "So, I mean, not that it was just that 'cause we obviously had tag matches and things like that. Those things did happen, but it was supposed to be, like, the thing taking me into this new...it was supposed to be like the f***ing upgrade."

As part of WWE's annual post-WrestleMania cuts, Vega and Black were both released in April of this year. Now free agents, both Black and Vega are hitting the road and appearing for several independent circuits, including House of Glory and PROGRESS Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ring The Belle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.