WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Comments On Her Sister's Injury Recovery

Nikki Bella has spoken about her sister Brie Bella's injury and why it is taking her so long to return to WWE.

Brie has been out of action since SummerSlam, when she teamed with Nikki and Paige against Fatal Influence. Not only did the trio lose, but Brie also fractured her scapula. Nikki said that Brie opted not to undergo surgery, which has added to the delay in her return.

"It's a slow process 'cause she didn't have surgery, [because] she couldn't where the location of the breaks were. But she's doing well. She's in PT a few days a week. So it's kind of one of those things that you're just waiting for those bones to heal. And it's like, I think she gets another X-ray here soon to see, like, more of the growth. But she's so frustrated because when it's the scapula, like, she can't work out at all right now. So that's been really tough on her," said Nikki to Justin Dorazio.

The Bellas have had bad luck with injuries this year, with Nikki herself suffering an injury earlier this year that kept her on the sidelines for a while. Just a little while after her return, her sister injured herself at SummerSlam, where the twins turned on Paige. In the interview, Nikki also spoke about the possibility of facing Brie in a singles match, something that last happened over a decade ago, in 2014. The Hall of Famer played down the possibility, stating that the duo are nearing retirement and would rather team up.

"I mean, now, like, after our injuries, I don't think so. I just don't think we're so, like, at the end of our in-ring careers that I feel like it just has to be together at this point," she added.

Nikki, though, said she would have loved to have more matches against her sister earlier in their careers, explaining how their incredible chemistry would have made for a good match.