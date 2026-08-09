Nikki Bella Comments On Heel Turn, Brie Injury At WWE SummerSlam 2026

Following their six-woman tag loss to Fatal Influence at WWE SummerSlam, creative plans called for both Nikki and Brie Bella to betray their respective partner, Paige, through a vicious post-match attack. Brie sustained a broken scapula in the midst of the action before that, however, which meant Nikki had to do most of the deed herself while Brie stood nearby, clutching her injured shoulder.

On the latest episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Nikki opened up about the mixed emotions she felt during the heel turn. "It feels good to be bad," she said. "... I can't wait to talk about that ending because I got my payback on when I kept telling you, 'Brie, no, it's broken. No, my ankle's broken, and I kept going.' Brie kept telling me about her shoulder, and then at the very end when she was supposed to help me, she looked at me. She's like, 'Sorry, girl. My shoulder.' I'm like, 'All right, so I'm about to do this in front of like 50, 60,000 people. Feeling a little alone, but that's all right.'"

As Nikki alluded to, she tore, sprained, and fractured her ankle while competing on "WWE SmackDown" along the road to WrestleMania 42. Still, she finished wrestling that night, with Paige then taking her place in a Women's Tag Team Championship match alongside Brie at "The Shows of Shows." Per her recent "SmackDown" backstage segment, Nikki later turned on Paige in response to the former "Anti-Diva" costing them wins at Saturday Night's Main Event and SummerSlam.

"Honestly, I feed off of energy. You know me, I feed off of boos and I am a natural heel," Nikki continued. "It's just easy. Hey, it got number nine on the top 25 moments of SummerSlam weekend. Bella Twins heel turn got number nine."