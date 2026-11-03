Shawn Michaels Elaborates On Decision To Bring Zilla Fatu To WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels has spoken about WWE signing Zilla Fatu and what he brings to the table.

Michaels recently appeared on "Busted Open," where he was asked about Zilla Fatu and his development in "NXT." The Hall of Famer stated that he didn't have the opportunity to see Fatu much before his switch to WWE, but commentator Booker T — who trained Fatu — spoke glowingly about him. Fatu took some time to join WWE due to unnamed issues, Michaels added.

"Well, so I knew about him from Booker T, it was probably a couple years ago, you know, Booker had mentioned him, and obviously everything has to, you know, run through a big chain of command around here. But there were some issues up front, and we needed to obviously also to give him time and see his development," Michaels began.

Michaels stated that he often gets to see only small snippets of wrestlers before they join him in "NXT." He believes Fatu has great potential, primarily because of the lineage he comes from.

"I will see social clips and things like that, and you could see the personality, you could see, I don't know, the energy that he had. But I think, now that he's here, I think we can really help him for the long haul in this," he added. "As far as what I see in him, in that family, I don't care, there's talent there, and there is passion, and look, there's a humor there. That is something that a lot of times we don't see. I don't know anybody in that dynasty, who behind the scenes, are not pretty funny and really witty people. I think that's something, you know — they're passionate, there's a fire, there's a tenacity in them, and that is just rampant throughout the entire core, you know, of the Samoan dynasty, if you call it, The Bloodline, if you will."

The legendary wrestler said he wants to help Zilla improve his promos and learn to handle two or three segments, which are not as easy as they seem.