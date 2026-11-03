WWE's Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Spend Monday Night Attending NFL Game In Seattle

It's a good day to be a Chicago Bears fan, especially if you're superfan Seth Rollins. Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch were at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington for Da Bears 34-17 victory. The Bears social media team posted a video of the WWE Superstars on their accounts.

For this promo, Rollins was not in his usual over-the-top outfits we normally see him in on a Monday night. He was wearing a Bears jacket and hat. Lynch was clad in a black shirt and black coat.

"We are here in Seattle, but we are Bears fans, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. We're gonna smash them Seahawks on Monday Night Football. You ready for it?," Rollins asked "The Man". Lynch replied, "Go Bears!"

Rollins yelled "Go Bears!" twice while Lynch jumped up and down.

We love football ‼️ pic.twitter.com/V3yppEonrA — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 3, 2026

Lynch competed on "Raw" last week against Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. It was supposed to be Stephanie Vaquer, but she wasn't medically cleared to compete due to an illness. The match ended in a disqualification, thanks to the Judgment Day.

Rollins was part of WWE's South American tour in September, but hasn't been on WWE TV since SummerSlam, when he lost to former friend and rival, Roman Reigns. Rollins has kept himself busy with appearances on ESPN. A recent interview revealed that Rollins is under contract with ESPN, which includes appearances on "Good Morning Football" and "SportsCenter".